FAIRFIELD – Linda Jane (Soule) Morrison, a lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center.

Born in St. Albans on December 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late S. Allen and Elizabeth (Willson) Soule. Linda was 79 years old.

She was a 1957 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and a 1959 graduate of Katherine Gibbs College in Boston. She then began a secretarial career with the University of Vermont and then onto General Electric and retired from Raytheon in Boston. She then moved back to Fairfield. Linda was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in St. Albans.

Linda is survived by her son, William Joseph Morrison of Stonington, Connecticut, as well as her sister, Eulia L. Saurwein of Seattle, Washington, and her two brothers, Sam Soule of Playa Del Rey, California, and John Soule of Chatsworth, California.

In addition to her parents, Linda was pre-deceased by a son, Michael Scott Morrison in 1983.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Mr. James Ballard officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

