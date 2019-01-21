GEORGIA — Linda Ann Baillargeon, 64, of Georgia, left this life too soon on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

She had no greater pride and found no greater joy than being with her grandbabies. Watching the grandkids play sports or dance was always her favorite entertainment, and her star performers always knew she’d have a stash of peppermint patties to celebrate their accomplishments when they were done. To them she was, and will always be, “the BEST Nana.”

In her free time, she would often sit in the sunshine with a book in her hands. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and sharing new recipes with her family. Her spaghetti and meatballs were made with love and were always considered a special treat by those at her table.

Born August 29, 1954 in Montpelier, the daughter of Janet Anjer Gallup, she graduated from South Burlington High School and went on to earn her Associates Degree from Champlain College. She worked as a dedicated employee for 25 years as Office Manager for Hammond Electric. And all the while she raised us, loving us deeply, supporting us always with open arms and big hugs.

We are those who were lucky enough to know her best – her children: Trever Gosselin of Georgia, Kara (Brad) Lumbra of Berkshire, Jada (Benjamin) Walldroff of LaFargeville, N.Y. and Tanikka (Gary) Morin of Georgia. Her grandbabies: Luke and Landon Lumbra, Piper, Eliana and Alexis Walldroff, and Isabel and Mckenzie Morin; her mother, Janet Gallup; her siblings, Susan (John) Mailhotte, Michael Milo, Laurie (Robert) L’Ecuyer and her nieces and nephews, Sean (Kim) Rousseau, Adam Mailhotte, Brittany Mailhotte, D.J. (Stacy) Dutton, and Katrina (Scott) Payea. She is predeceased by her step-father, Ross Gallup.

Our pain is great at her loss, but our joy is great in having known her.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday January 25, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Those who wish, may make memorial contributions to the Ellie Bilodeau Memorial Book Fund to support and encourage the love for reading that she had via Peoples Trust Co. 25 Kingman St., St. Albans, VT 0578.

