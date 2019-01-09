SHELDON – Linda A. St. Cyr, age 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 while on vacation with her husband Jean in Daytona Beach, Fla.

She was born in Allentown, Pa. on April 30, 1952 to Agnes (Haffner) Goldschmidt and the late Edward Goldschmidt.

Linda grew up in Allentown, Pa., graduated from Parkland High school in 1970 and attended Kutztown University. She married Jean St. Cyr on August 26, 1978 and in 1983 the two started and ran St. Cyr Plumbing and Heating for 33 years. Linda enjoyed reading, time spent in her flower garden and walking on the beach looking for seashells. She was a nurturing mother and grandmother and was the glue who held her family together. Linda had a unique talent for making everyone around her feel special and welcome. She will be remembered for her beaming smile and her infectious laugh.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jean St. Cyr of Sheldon; her children, Jennifer Mickey-Montague and her husband Shaun of Bakersfield, Danielle Howarth and her husband James of Montgomery Center, Matthew St. Cyr and his wife Kelly of Woodstock, and Andrew St. Cyr and his wife Laura of Enosburgh; six grandchildren, Kamryn, Hannah, Liam, Lindsey, William, and Lena; her mother, Agnes Goldschmidt of Allentown, Pa.; her siblings, Diane Banus and her husband Steve of Northampton, Pa., Robert Goldschmidt and his wife Nancy of Wescosville, Pa., Carol Guanowsky and her husband Glenn of Allentown, Pa., Gail Goldschmidt Nobles of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Donna Buss and her husband Dale of Lancaster, Pa.; Jennifer’s father, David Mickey of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her father, Edward Goldschmidt.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Enosburg Opera House, 123 Depot Street, Enosburg Falls, Vt. where we encourage guests to share their favorite memories and stories of Linda. A reception will follow immediately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans City, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com