FAIRFAX – Lillian Edith Orne Douglas, born January 15, 1923 in Irasburg, Vt., died peacefully, in the company of family, on September 1, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center, LLC in St. Albans.

She was 96 years of age, having lived a long and active life, growing up on the Orne farm in Coventry, attending UVM and marrying Robert James Douglas on July 19, 1942, in Camden, S.C., as Bob was going off to his service during WWII.

She traveled with Bob, always making a comfortable home, wherever his jobs would take him, dedicating her life to her home and husband Bob, son David, born on September 20, 1944, and daughter Linda, born on May 28, 1948.

She was very active, volunteering for hospitals and Parent-Teachers Association. She began the local Blue Bird and Campfire, young girl’s groups in St. Albans, was active in the First Congregational Church, Women’s Fireside Group, Homer Burnell Club and enjoyed her bridge at the Autonoe Club. She traveled with her good partner, Janice Taylor, playing Duplicate Bridge, usually winning or coming in second. She was a Contract Bridge Senior Master. Everyone wanted to be her bridge partner! She was never hesitant to strongly advocate for her family, and is dearly loved and missed by her family.

Our sincere thank you extends to ALL the staff of Franklin County Rehab Center, LLC for their loving support and tender care for Mother and our family throughout her stay there, and especially in her last days.

Her firm wish was no funeral service or calling hours, and only a simple family time at her interment. At the First Congregational Church, this Sunday, the hymn of “Blest Be the Tie That Binds” will be sung, in her memory.

Anyone wishing to celebrate her life is welcome to make any donation to the Franklin County Rehab Center, LLC, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478, to their Enrichment Fund.

