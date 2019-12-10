Have you ever thrown an axe for cancer?
On Dec. 5, the American Cancer Society (ACS) held an axe throwing tournament to raise awareness for breast cancer, called Let’s Axe Cancer!—the first ever event of its kind in the state. Colchester residents Cory Cashin, Amanda Cashin, Tim Goodell and Linda Goodell competed in the tournament under the team name, “We Like Big Axes,” taking home second place overall.
Heather Winther, Community Development Manager with ACS, described the event as an opportunity to appeal to a mix of different people who ACS normally wouldn’t be able to reach—men, women, gender nonbinary people, and more.
“We’re trying to branch out in terms of the types of businesses we partner with and the types of people we reach,” she said.
“It’s important to offer an event that could reach people of different gender identities,” Winther told the Sun, as breast cancer can affect everyone. Winther noted her surprise to see how many people at the event didn’t know what the disease was who were able to glean more information.
ACS partnered with local business, Burly Axe Throwing, to organize the event. Coaches worked with the teams to teach axe throwing technique and safety, before partaking in the tournament.
Colchester-based team, “We Like Big Axes,” took second place in the tournament. Prizes also went to top fundraising teams and individuals.
“The event brought out a diverse group of people and we were able to educate them on services available for friends, family, caregivers and anyone who didn’t know about it before,” said Winther.