When Covid-19 made its appearance and the scale of the problem became obvious, we were told not to expect any immediate relief, the average vaccine took over a decade to get to market. Yet, a year later and we have two vaccines that have been developed, approved for use, and in the process of being distributed.
The reason for the short time span is that Operation Warp Speed was put into place, a $10 billion public/private initiative that gave the support and incentive to focus the necessary resources on the job that had to be done. By late summer there were over 165 vaccines in development world wide, with 27 of them in human trials.
It’s little short of miraculous that the vaccines were developed so quickly and that they have the soaring efficacy rates they have. Where we are falling short is being able to manufacture enough of the vaccines to meet the demand, and to keep the spread of the virus in check.
And the demand is not something determined by borders. The virus isn’t beaten until people world-wide have access to the drug. We know this. We watched it begin in China and we knew it was coming our way. It was unstoppable. That will be repeated if the vaccines are limited to the United States or any other country. The disease, and its variants, will repeat its grim reaper journey until herd immunity is reached — which is estimated to be anywhere between 75 percent and 90 percent of the planet’s population. The only way to halt the waves of death is to make the vaccines available to all, just as we did in handling the AIDS crisis 20 years ago.
Then, the initiative was called Pepfar, and it was pushed by none other than Dr. Athony Fauci. It was an effort to get the H.I.V. medicine to those countries that could not afford it. It was a marshaling of resources to deal with a scourge thought to be a life-threatening risk to untold millions world-wide. It’s been estimated that the Pepfar initiative has saved over 18 million lives.
Experts familiar with the Pepfar program say the same thing can be done with the Covid vaccines. It’s an issue of scale. The companies don’t have the capacity to produce the vaccine quickly enough to get where it needs to get.
Their suggestion is to spend the roughly $4 billion necessary to have that capacity.
We are currently spending that much every single day on Covid relief.
The Moderna vaccine is particularly well suited for mass scaling because it can be kept at normal freezer and refrigerator temperatures. If the government were to add its muscle to these companies’ ability to produce more of the vaccine then, obviously, we would be able to push the production out to the six billion people who are not slated to get a vaccine until next year, or later, and the quality of those vaccines may be questionable.
Not only does that sound like a no-brainer, what better way to set the country up for the inevitable battle that will come with the next virus? President-elect Joe Biden should embrace this opportunity.
And here’s a parting thought: Coming up with a highly effective vaccine against the virus is being heralded as a minor miracle; stunning even the experts. It was a product of a massive investment, the willingness to cut through regulatory tape, and the level of the crisis before us. Cliche aside, necessity really was the mother of invention.
It raises the question: What other diseases could be conquered with an approach similar in scale and commitment?
by Emerson Lynn
