NORTHFIELD- Leroy Harold Trombley, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at the Franklin County Rehab facility in St Albans, Vt.

Leroy was born in Waterbury, Vt. on Feb. 23, 1922, the second of three children born to Roy and Lida (Bedell) Trombley. He spent his early childhood in Montpelier, Vt., where he witnessed, among other events, the 1927 Flood. Leroy moved with his family to a small farm in Northfield Falls, Vt. at age eleven. The family left Montpelier because his father, Roy, was fired and blacklisted from his job at a granite processing plant because of his union activity. Leroy attended schools in Northfield Falls and Montpelier Seminary.

Leroy was married to Rosemond Evangeline Provost on Sept. 5, 1940. They raised four children: Gary, Janice, Richard, and Larry.

Leroy entered the United States Army in 1944 and fought in Europe as a machine gunner in the infantry. He fought in the Battle of Bulge and the Ardennes Forest and walked from Normandy to Berlin. He was open in discussing his time in Europe. His experiences provided a global perspective to his children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Leroy worked as a granite polisher throughout his working life. He developed new techniques as a highly skilled and well paid polisher. In 1947 he purchased a small farm on Union Brook in Northfield where he would wake at 4:30 in the morning do farm chores, drive “over the mountain” to the Rock of Ages plant to work all day, then back home for evening chores and “supper”. He possessed a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children. He enjoyed a very active social life with friends and family. Weekends were spent going out to dinner with Rosemond and children, hunting and fishing on Saturdays with his sons. He was active in the Northfield community coaching Little League, Babe Ruth and High School baseball. He was a member of a bowling league at Twin City Lanes in Barre for many years. He was a loyal fan of his sons’ and grandchildren’s sports teams. Before and after retirement, he and Rosemond traveled extensively in the United States, from Louisiana to Florida.

He is survived by his sons and spouses Richard Trombley and Monique Cartier of Satsuma, Florida, Larry and Susan Trombley of Swanton, Vt.; his grandchildren and spouses Wayne (Robin) Trombley, Carmen Trombley, Randall Boyce, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Boyce and Michelle (William) Baker, Lee (Tiffany) Trombley and Justine Trombley; his son-in-law Robert Boyce, daughters-in-law Peggy Bartlett, Patricia Beaupre; Patricia Boyce; great-grandchildren Cassandra Trombley, Chelsea (Sam) Furlong, Jonathan and Nicholas Boyce, Brendan, Connor, and Presley Boyce, Brett and Natalie Baker, Cambria and Vivien Trombley; great-great-grandchildren Cannon and Alexander Furlong; many special nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend Ida MacDonald.

He was predeceased by his parents Roy and Lida Trombley, his brothers Harold and Aldis Trombley, wife Rosemond, son Gary, daughter Janice Boyce, grandson Scott Boyce, granddaughter Lisa (Trombley) Shepard, and great-granddaughter Brooke Trombley.

Leroy and his family wish to extend a special thank you to the employees at the Holiday House and the Franklin County Rehab Facility, both located in St Albans, for their care and affection shown during his stays there.

Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 at Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, Vermont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Vine Street, Northfield. Interment will follow at Northfield Falls Cemetery. A reception at the Northfield Legion, 48 Depot Square will follow from 12 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion of Northfield.