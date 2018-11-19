ST. ALBANS– Leland Paul Gordon, 84, died peacefully on Thursday. Nov. 15, 2018 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester, with his loving family by his side.

Leland was born in Westford, Jan. 24, 1934, the son of Joseph and Aline (Martell) Gordon.

Lee worked for Pratt and Whitney in his earlier years and enjoyed carpentry and owned and operated Gordon’s Tire Service for over 25 years.

He was married to Pauline Cross on July 5, 1958.

In addition to his wife Pauline, Lee is survived by his daughter Tina Fuller and partner Mike of Colchester, his grandchildren Cory and his wife Lindsey, Trevor Beaudoin and Courtney Fuller, and his great granddaughter Ava.

He is also survived by his brother Clifton Gordon and his sister Arlene Lauziere; his sister’s and brother’s in law, Jerilyn Gordon of Burlington, Josephine Pellitier of Milton, Arlon and his wife Caroline Cross of Milton and several nieces and nephews including a close nephew, Steve Reynolds.

He was predeceased by his son Timothy Gordon in 1988, his brother Robert Gordon and his sisters Gloria Lafountain and Shirley Reynolds and Phyllis Pidgeon.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

