This week, the Independent asked the four Milton representatives to respond to three questions about the upcoming legislative session.
The only response came from Rep. Chris Mattos.
What are your top priorities this session?
Affordability is my top priority for this session. The increasing costs of living are forcing residents to leave Milton and Vermont. The housing market is tight and the cost of building affordable housing is challenging. The costly process and unknowns of Act 250 permitting for larger housing projects can make it unattainable and deter developers from building affordable housing.
Also, many Milton residents work outside of the community and with proposed increases in fuel taxes, transportation costs could prove very costly. Current incentives for electric vehicles can help drive the market to shift to increasing the number of EV’s in the area which can help decrease carbon emissions without creating more taxes.
Lastly, as a member of the Education Committee, I want to continue to expand the scope of career and technical education. The building trades workforce is aging and needs more young, qualified candidates to replace the skilled workers nearing retirement. This is also driving up the cost of building as there are fewer workers which increases wages to attract more workers. I hope we can promote more technical education as an alternative to a traditional college-based education for our youth and potential adults looking to make a career change.
What have you heard from your fellow Milton residents are important issues to them and this community?
Quite simply, what I’ve heard most from my fellow Milton residents is “Don’t raise my taxes”. Whether it be property taxes, income taxes, sales taxes or fuel taxes, Milton residents are taxed out. A lot of the time I hear that we need to figure out ways to save money instead of just increasing a tax or fee to fund a program or initiative. I agree.
Are there any new issues you would like to bring up this session, or that you think have been overlooked in the past and need more attention?
I would like to continue to increase career and technical education awareness. A group of us on the Education Committee have gotten together to start looking at ways to achieve this. Looking at education finance is another interest to me. This is not a new issue at all, but more attention and action need to be brought up. Currently, when districts vote on their budgets, they don’t know the true impact to property taxes based on the funding model. A more predictable formula could help curb the increasing costs of education while enrollments decrease.