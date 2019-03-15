ST. ALBANS — This year marks a century since the American Legion’s formation.

St. Albans’ American Legion post has special meaning among those in Vermont. We’re Green Mountain Post One — because St. Albans’ was, in fact, the first American Legion post in the state.

That adds a unique meaning to the Legion’s centennial celebration next week.

Before the celebration, though, Marty Lemnah, National Executive Committee chairwoman for Vermont, wanted to remind readers what, exactly, the American Legion does.

Lemnah emphasized the Legion’s work as a community organization.

The Legion loans medical equipment to the community at no cost, equipment like hospital beds, walkers, commodes and bedside stands.

But Lemnah stressed the Legion’s work with younger people, especially students.

