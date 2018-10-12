ENOSBURG FALLS — Republican challenger Felicia Leffler and incumbent Democrat-Progressive Cindy Weed debated their respective qualifications for the Franklin-7 House seat in the Enosburg Falls High School auditorium Thursday night.

Franklin-7 includes Enosburgh, of which both Leffler and Weed are residents, and Montgomery.

Their debate was generally civil and occasionally contentious, especially regarding their financial backing and respective histories.

Weed raised the former issue after an audience question on publicly financed elections. Weed said her financial backing is a big difference between her candidacy and Leffler’s. Weed said she has not accepted corporate donations, and accused Leffler of receiving donations from a Massachusetts couple with a history of funding homophobic hate groups.

That was most likely a reference to Tom and Carol Breuer, who have donated $2,000 to Leffler’s campaign, according to Leffler’s public campaign finance disclosures. The Breuers are Massachusetts residents with a second home in Stowe and a well-publicized history of donations to Republican campaigns in Vermont. They also have a well-publicized history of donations to Christian right and anti-marriage-equality causes.

Leffler did not deny Weed’s accusation. Leffler said she “has been very fortunate” in the number of people donating to her campaign. Leffler’s campaign has raised nearly $10,000, more than any other House candidate in the county. Weed’s has raised nearly $4,000.

Leffler said, “In no way, shape or form am I a candidate who responds to money with votes.”

Later in the debate, Leffler said she has “always supported” the LGBTQ community — that they’re the “same people as you and I,” deserving of the same rights and “same dignity.”

An audience member later questioned Weed’s assertion that she does not accept corporate donations, pointing to a campaign ad in which she lists endorsements by five organizations. Weed said she accepted donations from two of those organizations: the National Education Association (NEA) and the Vermont State Employees Association.

The debate’s other point of contention was the candidates’ records, specifically Weed’s voting record. Leffler has no voting record — this is her first candidacy — and she questioned several of Weed’s votes, in particular Weed’s yes vote on H.883, a 2014 Act 46 precursor.

Leffler said H.883 was a “more aggressive” version of Act 46, largely due to a six-month rollout. According to the last version of the bill before the Senate voted it down — available in the vermont.gov archives — H.883 seemed to have a six-year rollout, allowing potentially merged districts six years for compliance.

Weed said H.883 concerned voluntary district mergers. Leffler responded with a gleeful: “Nope.” H.883, particularly in its initial form, did focus on voluntary mergers, but it also stipulates that districts that did not voluntarily realign “shall be assigned to Expanded Districts.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.