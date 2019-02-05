ENOSBURG – Leah A. Weed, age 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

She was born in Fairfax on Oct. 11, 1923, daughter of the late Leo and Hazel (Hoben) Depatie.

Leah was a kind-hearted woman who lived a simple and wholesome life. She had a strong love of all animals, especially cats. She loved to tend to her beautiful yard and gardens, read books, spend quality time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and dance to the music of Weed’s Imperial Orchestra with her husband, Leonard. Many Weed generations and their friends spent time crowded around Gram’s lunch table where she took great pleasure in feeding them, listening to their stories, and discussing current events.

She is survived by her son, James Weed and his wife Cindy, of Enosburg; three grandchildren and their spouses, Baxter and Michelle Weed, Ben and Eliza Weed and Olivia (Weed) and her husband Alan Laporte; three great grandchildren, Jacob, Leah and Samantha Weed; son-in-law, Marvin Johnson and several nieces and nephews. Leah was predeceased by her parents, husband and daughter, Jane Weed, DVM.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brownway Residence for the care they gave her while she lived there.

In keeping with Leah’s wishes, there will be no public services. Interment will be at the convenience of her family in the spring.

For those who wish, contributions in Leah’s memory can be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.