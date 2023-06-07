The Green Mountain Care Board Wednesday voted to stick with its prior requirement that Vermont’s hospitals limit their revenue increases to 8.6 percent over the next two years. The board’s decision turned aside the hospitals’ concerns that the limitation could force them to cut services and that it could deepen the hospitals’ budget woes.
Newly appointed Board Chair Owen Foster said: “It’s unclear if the choice is as binary and as stark as presented: Either give the hospitals the money they request or cut services. I hope these are not the only options.”
Mr. Foster and his board want hospitals to work with them to find “creative” solutions to the perpetual problem of rising health care costs. To board members, just giving hospitals more isn’t much of a feel good. The average Vermonter would feel similarly.
But the average Vermonter also wants access to their care on a timely basis, and they want the care to be of high quality. Who doesn’t? But health care is the quintessential three-legged stool. You can have any two of the legs, but not all three. You don’t get low costs, immediate access, and high quality care all in the same visit.
A two-legged stool requires a lot of balance. It’s that balance we’re missing. There are three actors in play; the health care system [hospitals], the regulatory system [GMCB], and the insurers [BlueCrossBlueShield and MVP]. They operate in separate silos, and each has a quasi-confrontational relationship with the other two. That was not by design; however, the effect is for each to protect themselves, making it difficult, if not impossible, to change how our health care system works.
That wasn’t the intent when the Legislature passed Act 48. The intent was to have a regulator to push the system away from a fee-for-service model to one supported by capitation payments. That was to be the job of OneCare Vt., the state’s accountable care organization.
It’s an enormously complicated and time-consuming process matched against a public [including the Legislature] that doesn’t do complicated, and has no patience. There is also the critical fact that health care reform in Vermont doesn’t have an advocate.
Consider child care, once considered an intractable issue and one central to a fair share of Vermont’s population. Nothing happened until a well-financed, well organized and properly led “Let’s Grow Kids” organization got involved. It took time - almost a decade - but the campaign was highly successful, and the Legislature passed what many consider to be the most important piece of legislation this session.
Health care represents 20 percent of the state’s GDP. It’s an essential service that touches almost every person in the state. It’s also increasingly expensive and beyond the reach of many Vermonters. But all three groups - the hospitals, the regulators and the insurers - operate within their own realms, cautious about their futures, preferring the known to the unknown. As we have seen with OneCare, there is not effort to move the health care system from where it is to where it should be.
Change of this sort used to be the responsibility of those we elect to lead us. With health care, that has not been the case. Perhaps it is time to rip a page from “Let’s Grow Kids” and lead from the bottom up.
Could that be the “creativity” Mr. Foster seeks?
by Emerson Lynn
