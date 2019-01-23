MONTGOMERY CENTER – Lawrence “Chee-Wee” Pronto, age 92, passed away January 18, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 4 – 6:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 169 Mountain Road, Montgomery Center. Interment will be held this spring in St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com