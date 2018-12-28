ST. ALBANS- This “Wolf Monument” which is located atop Aldis Hill, was placed there in commemoration of the shooting of a wolf by Lawrence Brainerd. It states: On this spot in the year 1839, Lawrence Brainerd shot a grey wolf which had been ravaging the northeast part of Franklin Co. The best measured six feet in length. In 1990, Eric Morton, Mark Teague, Alan McFeeters, Shawn Coleman, and Tom Campbell worked for almost three hours to restore the stone to its original position, after it had moved away from its original location. No doubt with many people using Aldis Hill for recreation, some might have come across this monument. If you have old photos you would like to share with the museum, please call us at 527-7933 or at www.stamuseum.org.