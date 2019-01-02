Fireworks explode about Taylor Park during Last Night's climatic fireworks display. The Chamber of Commerce's Lisamarie Charlesworth said that, while the crowd started relatively modest, more and more people gathered in the park as the show progressed.

ST. ALBANS – The inaugural Last Night celebration, held Monday night to celebrate the new year, was, according to its organizers, a roaring success.

“The turnout was amazing,” said Lisamarie Charlesworth of the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We had no idea what to expect. This was our first go, and the weather wasn’t necessarily cooperative.”

She referred mainly to a lack of snow, which led to organizers striking a family sledding event and snowman building contest from Last Night’s agenda.

Still, according to Charlesworth, Last Night’s other events were heavily attended, and Monday night’s mild temperature led to a healthy crowd gathering around the night’s climatic fireworks display in Taylor Park.

She estimated somewhere between 200 and 300 children had attended the children’s carnival at the St. Albans Museum. A Paint and Sip at Twiggs American Gastropub was sold out ahead of time, and a comedy show at Nelly’s Pub was also well attended, Charlesworth reported.

Further north along Main Street at 14th Star Brewery, 14th Star’s CEO Andrea Gagner said a beer and cheese pairing that paired 14th Star’s mainstay brews with award winning cheeses from Enosburgh’s Boston Post Dairy also saw a strong turnout.

