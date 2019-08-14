Ruthie Laroche will be taking charge as the Messenger's lead sports writer.

ST. ALBANS — The Messenger is pleased to welcome Ruthie Laroche, of Franklin, to our staff. Laroche will be working as our lead sports writer.

Laroche has done freelance work for both the Messenger and the County Courier, where she was responsible for sports coverage. She will be assuming some of the duties of the Messenger’s former sports editor Josh Kaufmann.

Kaufmann departed the Messenger following the spring sports season to relocate to Maine.

Laroche comes to the Messenger having built a successful sports section at the Courier.

“We’re excited to work with Ruthie, who has great energy, terrific ideas, and a passion for local sports and youth,” said executive editor Michelle Monroe. “The loss of Josh Kaufmann leaves a hole, but I’m confident that with Ruthie’s help we’ll be able to fill it.”

“Franklin County has a vibrant and dedicated sports community, and I’ve enjoyed covering our local athletes and teams for the County Courier for the last two and a half years,” said Laroche. “When the Messenger approached me about the sports lead position, it wasn’t easy to leave the Courier, but I knew that working with a daily paper would give me even more opportunity to highlight all that is great about Franklin County sports!”

Laroche will be working with Messenger editors to coordinate coverage of local sports. The paper will continue its relationships with longtime sports correspondents and photographers, as well.

“The Messenger has an excellent team of dedicated sports writers and photographers. It’s an honor to work alongside these people who work so hard to give our local athletes the coverage they deserve,” said Laroche.

With the fall sports season right around the corner, Laroche is ready to get the ball rolling.

“I’d like to extend thanks to the Messenger for welcoming me into this position and providing me with the tools needed to deliver the articles and photos our readers are looking for,” said Laroche. “We’re all looking forward to expanding on the foundation that Josh Kaufmann, Shawn Corrow, Leonard Parent, and the other talented sports reporters have built over the years.”

The Messenger’s recent delivery changes will not impact sports reporting. Game results will continue to appear in the following day’s paper.

