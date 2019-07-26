SWANTON – Maria Lillian Laroche, daughter of Rosaire and Shannon Laroche of Swanton, Vt., and Ross Charles Lavoie, son of Eugene and Kathy Lavoie of Swanton, Vt., were married on December 29, 2018.

The ceremony and week long celebration was held on Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and was attended by 50 relatives and friends.

The bride was accompanied by maid of honor Hillary Sylvester, friend of the bride, bridesmaid Angela Ross, sister of the groom, junior bridesmaid Elaina Ross and flowergirl Whitney Ross, both nieces of the groom.

The groom was accompanied by co-best man Ryan Lavoie, brother of the groom, co-best man Matt Poissant, friend of the groom, groomsmen Daniel Laroche and Jared Laroche, brothers of the bride, and ring bearer, Jayden Laroche, nephew of the bride.

The bride graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union and The University of Vermont and is employed as a Senior Quality Control Chemist at Mylan Technologies in St. Albans.

The groom is a Graduate of Bellows Free Academy and Vermont Technical College and is employed at The Northwest Technical Center in St.Albans as a Building Trades Instructor as well as a self employed builder.

On June 29, 2019 the bride and groom gathered with friends and family at home to celebrate their nuptials.

The couple have made their home in Swanton with their dog, Stella, and cat, Jim.