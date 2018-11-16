Benjamin is the son of Sonja Lambert of Swanton and Edward Lambert of Highgate. Benjamin is a 2008 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School. He served six years in the VT National Guard. He currently works at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services as a Facilities Technician in St. Albans.

Jennifer is the daughter of Debbie Gabriel of Swanton and Robert Gabriel of Milton. Jennifer is a 2009 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and a 2013 graduate of Castleton University. She currently works at Soar Learning Center as a Behavior Interventionist for Northwestern Counseling and Support Services in St. Albans.

A fall wedding is planned for November 2020.