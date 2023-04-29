The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity baseball team fell 12-2 to the Colchester Lakers on Saturday, April 26.
Austin Stewart led the Bobwhites' offense with a home run, Liam Wood, Seneca Durocher, Andrew Fiske, and Austin Wagner each had hits for the Bobwhites.
