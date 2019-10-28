THETFORD — The Colchester varsity cross country teams competed at States in Thetford on Saturday. The Lakers girls’ and boys’ teams ran to sixth place and eighth place respectively in a competitive field of Division I racers.
Varsity Boys
Place Grade Name Time40 12 Tim Abele 19:02.0
41 10 Thomas Buckley 19:08.3
49 9 Jack Kelley 19:42.9
53 11 Sebastian Alessi 19:53.3
57 12 Jaydon Sartwell 20:06.6
58 12 Ethan Carnesale 20:18.1
67 12 Gavin Sicard 21:05.8
Varsity Girls
21 11 Maelyn Sartwell 22:09.5
42 11 Kyra Doloughty 23:21.6
43 10 Isabella Basille 23:22.3PR
44 9 Anna Tarte 23:23.6
52 9 Rowan MacArdle 24:08.9
59 10 Kaya Nunan 25:44.5
60 10 Meghan Vesosky 25:53.6
JV Boys
32 10 Jonathan Labrie 20:36.8
53 10 Ian Cassidy 21:19.5
55 11 Ayden LLoyd-Newberry 21:23.0
63 9 Ryan Thatcher 21:32.3
74 11 Grant Holmes 21:47.1
83 9 Liam Messier 22:13.1
93 9 David Morton 23:05.8
97 9 Miles Watson 23:26.3PR
99 12 Nick Perry 23:32.0
103 9 Collin Fath 24:01.1
104 9 Aidan Flaherty 24:05.0
106 9 Brian Michalski 24:19.1
109 10 Michael Harrington 24:41.7
123 9 Jared Carnesale 26:39.0
125 12 Spencer Plumpton 27:15.8
126 11 Brandon Goad 27:22.0
130 12 Selby Jacobs 30:06.1
JV Girls
65 9 Ella Pecor 26:49.2
92 12 Jessica Thompson 35:34.5