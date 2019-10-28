THETFORD — The Colchester varsity cross country teams competed at States in Thetford on Saturday. The Lakers girls’ and boys’ teams ran to sixth place and eighth place respectively in a competitive field of Division I racers.

Varsity Boys

Place Grade Name Time40 12 Tim Abele 19:02.0

41 10 Thomas Buckley 19:08.3

49 9 Jack Kelley 19:42.9

53 11 Sebastian Alessi 19:53.3

57 12 Jaydon Sartwell 20:06.6

58 12 Ethan Carnesale 20:18.1

67 12 Gavin Sicard 21:05.8

Varsity Girls

21 11 Maelyn Sartwell 22:09.5

42 11 Kyra Doloughty 23:21.6

43 10 Isabella Basille 23:22.3PR

44 9 Anna Tarte 23:23.6

52 9 Rowan MacArdle 24:08.9

59 10 Kaya Nunan 25:44.5

60 10 Meghan Vesosky 25:53.6

JV Boys

32 10 Jonathan Labrie 20:36.8

53 10 Ian Cassidy 21:19.5

55 11 Ayden LLoyd-Newberry 21:23.0

63 9 Ryan Thatcher 21:32.3

74 11 Grant Holmes 21:47.1

83 9 Liam Messier 22:13.1

93 9 David Morton 23:05.8

97 9 Miles Watson 23:26.3PR

99 12 Nick Perry 23:32.0

103 9 Collin Fath 24:01.1

104 9 Aidan Flaherty 24:05.0

106 9 Brian Michalski 24:19.1

109 10 Michael Harrington 24:41.7

123 9 Jared Carnesale 26:39.0

125 12 Spencer Plumpton 27:15.8

126 11 Brandon Goad 27:22.0

130 12 Selby Jacobs 30:06.1

JV Girls

65 9 Ella Pecor 26:49.2

92 12 Jessica Thompson 35:34.5