FRANKLIN – L. Ross Raymo, age 51, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 1, 1968 in St. Albans, son or Lorimer and Beverly Raymo. Some of his many talents were auto mechanics, carpentry and roofing. Ross also loved to go four-wheeling with his friends.

Ross leaves a sister, Bobbi-Jean Robtoy and her significant other, Bob Barnett of Barre; a brother, Kevin Raymo, and his wife Jennifer of Franklin; a brother, Todd Raymo, and his wife Jaime of Swanton; a sister, Robbi Corwell, and her husband Michael of Highgate; several nieces and nephews; as well as Todd Rocheleau, his little buddy Wyatt and Todd and Doris Machia of Highgate, his close friends.

Ross was predeceased by his parents, Lorimer and Beverly and his brother, Keith Raymo.

Service to later be determined by the family.