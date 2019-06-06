JEFFERSONVILLE – Kyle Cook, 34, passed away unexpectedly at his home after a battle with PTSD.

Kyle is survived by the light of his heart, his daughter, Quinn Grace Cook (with Abigail Thielman) of Colchester, his best friend and love, Atalie Wells of Essex, his father, Michael Cook of Cambridge VT, mother, Cindy Cook of South Burlington, and sisters, Kyla Martin of St. Albans, and Kagan Cook of Lee’s Summit, MO.

He is survived by one grandmother, Thelma Dashno, three aunts, Linda Trombley of South Burlington, Charlotte and Larry Raymond of Enosburg, Norma Dashno and Darren Raymond of St. Albans, and Uncles Elton Dashno and wife Paula Dashno, Michael Dashno and Diane Russin.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Elton Dashno Sr., Gertrude and John Cook and aunts, Patty Taft and Joyce Cook.

He grew up in Swanton, VT, and entered the military after getting out of high school.

Kyle was a proud veteran of the IRAQ WAR with the United States Army from October 2004 to October 2008, with the B CO, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment- Manchu Battalion. Kyle also served as a specialist with the Army National Guard in Jericho with the Alpha CO 3rd-172nd Mountain Battalion -Catamount.

As an Armored Tank Operator and Mortar man he received several awards and medals from his years in the service: IRAQ Campaign Medal with Bronze STAR, Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge.

More than anything he loved spending time with his beautiful daughter Quinn, and best friend and love Atalie. Scaling the ski slopes, risking jumps on a board, motorcycle, or snow machine was his favorite. He was a fantastic father, loving partner, caring son, brother, and friend.

Please join us in celebration of his life on Tuesday, June 11th, at the Church of the Rock,1091 Fairfax Road in St. Albans, calling hours from 12:30 to 3:30 PM, with a funeral to follow at 3:30PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to establish a trust for his daughter, Quinn Cook, c/o Kyla Martin, 34 Pearl Avenue, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Kyle’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.