SHELBURNE, Vt. — There are two red chairs in former Vermont Governor Madeleine Kunin’s cottage on Wake Robin Drive.

The chairs probably wouldn’t draw attention except they feature in her new book Coming of Age: My Journey Into the Eighties.

For most of her life, Kunin writes, she made the places she lived into a calming refuge from the outside world. But when she and her second husband moved to Wake Robin, she abandoned white walls and soothing neutral colors in favor of yellow walls, a red kitchen, and those chairs.

She also, the year she turned 80, replaced her beige Prius with one that is bright red.

Kunin and her husband, John Hennessey, Jr., had chosen the chairs specially for their cottage, but when the chairs arrived doubt set in. Pondering why she hadn’t chosen chairs in soothing neutral tones she concluded: “Part of me… no longer wanted a refuge. I wanted to bring life inside, not leave it at the door. And the red chairs did exactly that. They were red. They were vivid.”

That willingness to still try something new, to reach outside of what is known, comfortable and familiar marks Kunin’s writing as well.

“I made myself vulnerable,” she said of the book. “I exposed myself.”

That exposure ranges from small things like the chairs or sneaking into the men’s room at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts rather than waiting in line for the ladies room and much bigger things like her father’s suicide, and the deaths of her brother and her husband.

In Coming of Age, Kunin turns her incisive mind inward, examining the experience of growing older in both prose and poetry.

“I was kind of intrigued with what I was experiencing and thought ‘that’s worth writing about,’” she said.

“When you’re in politics you’re sort of a one-dimensional character,” said Kunin. “I wanted to let people know who I really was.”

In politics, you also must choose your words with care, but that has changed. “As I got older I found I could say what I want,” said Kunin. “I just felt so liberated to say what I thought and heard and felt.”

