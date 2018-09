From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Kisses is a 6-month-old female kitten. She is quite a talker! Despite her name, she’s not a fan of kisses. She is unsure of people here in this new environment, but she calms down once she begins to trust you. Kisses gets along with her buddy Katie.

Kisses is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.