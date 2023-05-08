Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation away from Lake Champlain. * WHERE...Western Franklin and Western Chittenden Counties in Vermont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&