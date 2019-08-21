HIGHGATE CENTER – Kevin R. Gadue, a lifelong resident of this area, left us much too soon on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Born in St. Albans, Vt. on June 8, 1964, he was the son of Eileen and Raymond Gadue. Kevin was 55 years old.

Kevin was President and co-owner of Ray’s Dies & Tubing. He held this position very seriously, along with much pride, yet remained so humble. He was extremely dedicated to his work, employees, and customers.

Kevin’s work ethic was second to none; always the first one at the shop and last one to leave for the day. He held a personal interest in his employees’ well-being and always wanted to please his customers beyond expectations.

Kevin was most content being outdoors in the fields checking his food plots, chopping and neatly stacking wood, mowing lawns, going for rides with Renae for vanilla creemees, holding the shopping bags for Renae on their epic shopping trips in Florida and winning at the casino. He was so happy when he and Erynn went on their Christmas shopping trips, hunting trips to Anticosti Island with Tyler, and helping Cam realize his racing dreams.

As important as the family business was to Kevin, most important to him was his wife, children and grandchildren. He was the best husband, father and papa to his very close family.

Kevin is survived by his wife Renae (Heuslein) Gadue and their three children: daughter Erynn, son Tyler and his wife Sarah, and son Cameron.

He was the best Papa to his grandsons Emmett, Finley (Erynn) and Calvin (Tyler & Sarah). Also surviving are his parents Raymond & Eileen, sister Lori (Kenny) Kennison; their children Chad, Nicky (Dusten) Robtoy, and their daughter Madelyn.

His mother-in-law, Donna Heuslein, brother-in-law: Rick (Renee) Heuslein; their children Ryan, Randy, Becky (Chris) Lane, Josh (Anna), and Kristyn. Brother-in-law Bob (Judy) Heuslein; their children Jamie (Jenn), Jon (Desiree), Jeremy (Natalie), and Jeff (Caren). His sister-in-law Robin (Rick) Vercoe; their children Jenn (Eric) Ruggiero and Kellie (Mac) Mellish. Kevin is also survived by a special cousin, Jimmy Gadue, special uncle Mark Bushey and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So. Main Street, St. Albans, Vt.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vt. with the Rev. Robert Heuslein officiating. Committal service will follow in the family lot at the New Egypt Cemetery in East Fairfield, Vt.

For those who wish an expression of sympathy, donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

To send Kevin’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.