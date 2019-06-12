ST. ALBANS – Mr. Kenneth W. Dolan, Jr., age 73, passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at the Villa Rehab Center. He was born in St. Albans, May 12, 1946, son of the late Kenneth W. Dolan, Sr., and Anna Belle (Snay) Dolan. Kenny worked for many years as a truck driver. He loved to shoot pool, race cars, crossword puzzles, playing cards and cooking.

Kenny is survived by his son Staci Dolan and his wife Robyn Jordan of Swanton, his daughter Angel McDonald of South Carolina, his companion Karen Masse, his step children Kelly Bray and her husband Chad, all of St. Albans William Masse and his partner Lindsey of Swanton, his sister Shirley Dolan of St. Albans, his brother Reginald Dolan and his wife Tammy of St. Albans, his granddaughters Ahlieyah-Sasha Marie McDonald, Ariana and Victoria Masse, his nephew Christopher Dolan, and a son Howie Hemingway. He was predeceased by his parents.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date with his family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, were online condolences and memories may be shared with his family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.