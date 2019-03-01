BAKERSFIELD – Heaven gained an angel when Kelton “Kelly” Westcom, age 60, passed away on Sunday, Febr. 24, 2019 at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass.

He was born in St. Albans on October 8, 1958, the son of Dorothy (Sayers) Westcom and the late James Westcom.

Kelly grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1976. He married Sherry (Bocash) Westcom on July 2, 1977 and they raised their family in St. Albans and Bakersfield. Kelly had a tremendous work ethic, after graduation he worked for Bocash Construction, Clarence Brown Inc., drove truck for McDermott’s Trucking, and the Gervais Farm, and most recently was an oil truck driver for Blouin Brothers in Enosburg, all while owning and operating Kelton Westcom Heating Service. Besides work, Kelly enjoyed hunting, fishing with his children, playing pickup softball, watching NASCAR and attending Odd Fellows meetings in Enosburg. On January 20, 2017, Kelly was diagnosed with ALS and Frontaltemporal Dementia. He will be remembered for his smile and his ability to make those around him smile.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Westcom of Bakersfield; his children, James Westcom and his significant other Shawna Walker of Sheldon, and Danielle Westcom and her significant other Steve Mallett of Woburn, Mass.; his grandchildren, Luke and Logan Vincent, Emma Doe, and Colton Mallett; his mother, Dorothy Westcom of Bakersfield; his siblings, Stanley Westcom and his wife Wendy of Lords Valley, Penn., David Westcom and his wife Kathy of Enosburg, Brian Westcom and his wife Mary of Bakersfield, Larry Westcom and his wife Brenda of Bakersfield, Joanne Doane and her husband Neil of Bakersfield, and Jeff Westcom and his wife Karen of Enosburg; his sisters-in-law, Linda Mahoney and her husband Patrick of Milton, and Patricia Dion of St. Albans Town; several uncles & aunts; and many nieces & nephews. Besides his father, Kelly was predeceased by his in-laws, Harold and Catherine Bocash.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5-8:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg Falls, Vt. 05450.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield, 54 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield, Vt. 05441.

For those who wish, contributions in Kelly’s memory may be made to the ALS Association-Northern New England Chapter, The Concord Center, 10 Ferry Street, Suite 438, Concord, N.H. 03301 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vt. 05478.

