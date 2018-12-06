HIGHGATE – Kelly J. Lamoine, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at his home in Highgate.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com