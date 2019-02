SWANTON – Kelly Froehlich Smith passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb 5 at her home in Swanton.

She is survived by her mother Terrie and predeceased by her father Al. She leaves behind her loving dog, Kyanna.

There will be no services. There will be a gathering on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 19 Spring Street, Apt. A in Swanton from 1-3 p.m. for family and friends to honor Kelly and tell some memorable times they had with Kelly throughout her childhood.