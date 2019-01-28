ENOSBURG – Kelley Louise Ryan, age 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at her home in Enosburg.

She was born on June 9, 1961 in St. Johnsbury, to Corinne A. (Blouin) Ryan and the late James H. Ryan.

Kelley attended school in Rutland and Barre, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1980. Kelley started her nursing career as a candy striper at the young age of 14, continued on as a nurse’s aide at the McFarland House. She also attended Thompson School of Nursing for two years. Kelley ended her 32-year career at Woodridge Nursing Home in Barre, Vermont. Kelley enjoyed her career as a geriatric nurse, “taking care of the elderly made my heart feel good and fulfilled me.”

She is survived by her mom, Corinne Ryan of Enosburg; brothers, Thomas Ryan and his wife Jean of Fairfax, Timothy Ryan and his wife Emily of Venice, Fla.; a sister, Anne McCauley and her husband Neil of Calgary, AB; several nieces and a nephew; her very best friend, Karen Larose; and a dear friend and pen pal, Sheila Underwood. Kelley was predeceased by her Father, James H. Ryan and her sister-in-law, Suzanne Ryan.

Kelley’s family would like to extend special thanks to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, especially their Hospice nurses and volunteers for offering care that allowed Kelley to live and pass in the comforts of home. They would also like to thank Aunt Mary for her continued love, care and great food, and all of Kelley’s supportive friends in Richford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Kelley’s memory can be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.