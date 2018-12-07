ST. ALBANS – Kathleen M. Smith, 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 2, 2018.

Born on Dec. 26, 1926, she was the daughter of John Dennis Sullivan and Roseanna Gosselin. She and Bob are together now doing what they loved most, riding their bikes.

Kay made her life as a homemaker and in most recent years she cared for her husband Bob. She was an active member of the ladies of St. Anne and the VFW, always donating her time and homemade sandwiches. She worked as an office assistant for Doctor Boucher for many years alongside her good friend Peggy Moreau.

Home Dem, walking, daily journaling and daily phone calls with her “sis” were just some of the things she loved.

She leaves behind her two sons, Robert “Butch” Smith and his wife, Denise (Lefebvre), of Grand Isle. John Smith and his wife, Julie (LeClair), of St. Albans Bay. “Mimi” leaves behind her grandchildren, Jennifer Parent and her husband, Richard, of Essex. Christopher Teague of St. Albans, Erin Smith and her fiancée, Benjamin Cullen, of St. Albans, Eric Smith of Highgate. Erica and Mike Brousseau of Connecticut and several great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Patricia Fielding, sister in law, Lorraine Sullivan and her very special “sis”, Geraldine Laflam.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Smith and her daughter, Susan, and her brothers, Philip Sullivan, Donald Sullivan, Harold Sullivan, Francis “Fuzzy” Sullivan, and Gregory Sullivan.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Franklin County Home Health, Hannah at hospice, and their other care givers for the exceptional care provided to both Kathleen and Bob.

Services for Bob and Kathleen will be announced at a later date.

Should friends desire, gifts in Kathleen’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Kathleen’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.