SHELDON- Mrs. Kathleen Marsha Cross, age 72, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 2, 2018 at the Villa Rehab Center, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Colchester, Jan. 25, 1946, daughter of the late Merwin J. and Imogene M. (Bevins) Fuller. Sept. 26, 1964, she married Robert Cross. Mr. Cross predeceased her July 10, 2016. Kathy worked for a time at Union Carbide, and for many years at Northwestern Medical Center as a Unit Secretary.

Kathy is survived by her daughters Mary Alice Cross of Enosburgh, Vt., and Christine Cross of Gardner, N.C., a son Gary Cross and his wife Sharon of Hyde Park, Vt., her granddaughter Machela Perry of Enosburgh, her sisters Sally McIntyre, Di’anne Bedard and Alice Isham all of Milton, Vt., Sylvia Coli and her husband Mark of Chittenden, Vt., Mary Lynne McSweeney of St. Albans, her brother Leonard Fuller and his wife Cecile of Ocala, Fla., and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband Bob, she was predeceased by her brothers-in-law Lawrence McIntyre, Robert Bedard, and Larry McSweeney.

Kathy and Alice wish to thank the staff at the Villa for being Kathy’s loving family.

A graveside service will be held this spring in the Cross family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 75 Talcott Rd # 40, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.