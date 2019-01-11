ST. ALBANS — For the first time in 29 years, Kathleen Keenan watched a gubernatorial address not from the well of the Vermont House, but from the comfort of her living room.

After nearly 30 years of service, Keenan opted not to seek reelection this year.

During her time as a representative, Keenan chaired the House Commerce Committee and spent 10 years on appropriations, with a biennium on the Ways and Means Committee as well.

“I’m not feeling the sadness yet,” Keenan said Thursday, watching Scott’s speech on public television, although she was curious to see who had been assigned to her House seat. “There are a lot of people I’ll miss, but I feel good about leaving.”

Keenan, then 48, was appointed to the House by Gov. Madeleine Kunin in April 1989 when her father, Rep. Roland Keenan, died in office. Appointing family members to finish a representative’s term was common then, said Keenan.

“I was in the midst of grief,” said Keenan. During her second week in office, she told the Messenger that while she was enjoying the work, she would rather see her father in her House seat.

Adjusting to the work was easy for her. “I was from a political household,” she said. “They laughed at me because I took to it like a fish in water.”

Because Vermont has a part-time, citizen legislature, Keenan continued to work as a registered nurse at Northwestern Medical Center, putting in 32 hours each week between Friday evening when she got back from Montpelier and Tuesday morning when she returned.

During one shift, a Dr. Dean called to say he was sending a patient to the emergency room. “I said, ‘This is Nurse Keenan.’” In addition to being a doctor, Howard Dean was also the lieutenant governor at the time.

Keenan was initially placed on the health and welfare committee, which was working on insurance reform. Wanting to follow that work through, she asked to be moved to the commerce committee, which was taking up the insurance work. Commerce, she said, was then “the dregs,” a committee no one asked to join.

