ST. ALBANS – Karen Susan Benoit Martell died unexpectedly on April 24, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 47.

Karen is survived by her three daughters Brooke, Alyssa (Casey) and Taylor; her significant other Chris Wood; her step children Cameron, Jillian, Liza, Colby, and Liam Wood; her puppies Midas and Aria; her parents, Norman and Jacqueline; her siblings Lynn (Bruce), Mark (Jen), Eric (Marie); her nieces and nephews Mindy (Devin), Teia, Sierra, Tanner as well as her great nieces and nephews Trent, Grady, Charlie, and Emalynn; her extended family and work family through Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS). Karen is predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents as well as her Aunt “Dot” and Uncle Leo.

Karen was born on December 5, 1971, in St. Albans, Vermont to Norman and Jacqueline Benoit. She graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2011 with a Master of Science in Administration. Karen began working for NCSS in 2003 and continued to work there until the time of her passing. She will be remembered by her girls as a “super mom” who loved them more than anything in the world and gave them the strength to get through this time together.

Karen was accomplished at everything she attempted and always strived for perfection. She was a generous and dedicated individual who had a passion for life and was a pillar of strength for anyone who needed it.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday May 2 from 3 – 6 p.m. and the service with a reception will follow on Friday May 3 at 11 a.m. Both calling hours and the service will be held at Northside Baptist Church, 1321 Fairfax Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478. Pastor Dan Frost will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Karen’s beautiful life.

Karen’s girls have created a memorial website where you can go to remember and share your favorite memories (https://sites.google.com/view/karen-s-benoit-martell/home).

The Heald Funeral Home also has a webpage (www.healdfuneralhome.com) you can visit to send your condolences.

We ask that any donations made in Karen’s name be made to Northside Baptist Church.

Mom, we thank you for all that you were and all that you gave. You made us into the people that we are today and it’s your strength that will get us through this difficult time. We love you.