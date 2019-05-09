ST. ALBANS – No doubt you are so ready for warmer weather, especially without snow! Enjoying Lake Champlain is eagerly thought of with anticipation and these two photos show some boys ready to “dive-in” or boat on the lake while attending Kamp Kill Kare.

The “Kamp” was established in 1906 and in 1956 is celebrated its 50th Anniversary with much fanfare. Many of the distinguished alumni attending the celebration expressed their deep feelings for their time spent there, including Felix Morely, author and former editor of The Washington Post; Robert Dosher, the youngest justice of the New York Supreme Court; and Dr. Frank Foster, one of the nation’s foremost physicians in internal medicine.

In 1912, the boy’s camp purchased property that included tennis courts, a baseball field and several small cabins, as well as the three-story Rocky Point House built in the 1870s.

The “Kamp” offered other activities, such as fishing, target practice, water skiing, canoeing, seamanship, lifesaving, basketball, crafts, nature study, mountain climbing and music.

On the back of the photo, the counselor’s name is listed as Ray Gordon, but there aren’t any names for the young boys. If you can identify any of them, please contact the museum at www.stamuseum.org or 527-7933.