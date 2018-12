From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Kali is a feisty little 9-month-old girl who loves playing with anyone who will toss her a toy! As active as she is, though, she is always down for a good scratch behind the ears!

Kali is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.