ESSEX CENTER – Judith L. McDonald, 79, died at Birchwood Terrace Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 following a short illness. She was born in Malone, N.Y., 18 August, 1940, the daughter of Calvin and Marjorie (Foote) Young. She graduated from Franklin Academy, Malone in 1958 and SUNY-Albany in 1962.
Judy was an educator, first teaching Spanish at Franklin Academy for a few years, followed by substitute teaching while her children grew up. Judy concluded her career as an assistant librarian at Founders Memorial School, Essex for 25 years from 1979 until her retirement in 2004. Judy enjoyed traveling in the US, Canada, and Internationally in her retirement. She also could be found reading which she believed was a gift for all to enjoy and was passionate about music.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Ella, son Christopher McDonald and his wife Laura, four grandchildren Gregory Churchill, Jessica Churchill and her fiancé Weston Brown, Emily and Nathan McDonald, a great-grandchild, Carter Brown and brothers Gerald and Robert Young. She was predeceased by her husband Richard McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Essex Center United Methodist Church P.O. Box 8074 Essex, VT 05451.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on 5 December, 2019 at the Essex Center United Methodist Church.