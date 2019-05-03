ST. ALBANS – Judith Helen Grodzinsky a lifelong resident of this area passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab surrounded by her friends.

Born in St. Albans on July 5, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Sylvia (Winner) Grodzinsky. Judith was 69 years old.

Judith was educated in St. Albans and entered the United States Navy Medical School in 1974, upon her discharge in 1976, she entered the Los Angeles City College where she earned an A. A. degree in Law Enforcement. In 1985, she was employed by the State of Vermont, Department of Health and in 1990 she went to work for TSI Mason in Worcester, Mass., where she did environmental research until 1991. In 1993, Judith entered the University of Vermont where she earned a B.S. in Medical Technology where she also did laboratory analysis until 1995. From 2000 to 2001 she worked for NCS Pharmacy in Burlington where she packaged medication for nursing homes. She then joined the research department at IBM until 2004 and went on to Danaher Properties in Colchester. In 2008, she entered Ashworth College in Norcross, Ga. where earned a degree as a paralegal. In 2010, she was employed by SMX in both St. Albans and Chicago, Ill..

Judith was a member of St. Paul‘s United Methodist Church and a volunteer with Franklin County Animal Rescue.

Judith is survived by her close friend, Jean Maniscalco of St. Albans; a sister, Phyliss Winstead of Gilroy, Calif. and nieces; Elizabeth Garrett and her children, Sara, Isaac and Matthew and Caroline Parish and her children, Heidi and Hollie.

To the staff on West Wing at St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab, thank you for the love and care given to Judith during her stay.

Judith’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Kristabeth Atwood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judith’s memory to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Assisting Judith’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.