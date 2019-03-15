IRASBURG – Judi M. Boivin, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home in Irasburg.

She was born in St. Albans on February 29, 1964 to Ernest and Bernice (Bohannon) Hutchins.

Judi retired after 30 years working for the State of Vermont as a financial manager handling military budgets. She enjoyed camping, painting, gardening, ice skating and spending time with her beloved dog, Zeva. She shared her love of puzzles by framing and gifting them to her loved ones. When Judi was a child she claimed a pet bull from the farm that she led to water every night for a drink. She will also be remembered for writing beautiful poetry, including one which was published in a book.

Judi is survived by her husband, Steve Boivin of Irasburg; her son, Derek Stone and his significant other, Abigail Morrie, of St. Albans; sisters, Deborah Fleury and her husband, John of Enosburgh Falls, Amy Cobb and her husband, Jeff of Alburgh, Ann Colby and her husband, Jason of Alburgh; beloved dog, Zeva; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephew. Judi was predeceased by her brother, Shawn Hutchins in 2016.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, Vt.

Visitation will be held on Monday at Kidder Memorial Home from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Judi’s memory can be made to Steve Boivin, 96 McAllister Road, Orleans, VT 05840 to benefit the Orleans American Legion.

