Judge Robert Mello presides over a hearing on Act 46 in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday.

ST. ALBANS – Judge Robert A. Mello wouldn’t say whether or not he’d approve issuing an injunction against Act 46 merger activity as of the conclusion of Friday’s hearing on a trio of lawsuits challenging the state’s merger law as unconstitutional.

Lawyers representing plaintiffs in the largest of those suits, a statewide lawsuit featuring several Franklin County school boards and selectboards from Franklin and Montgomery, argued that, without an injunction halting Act 46’s merger plan, irreparable damage would be done as merging districts organized transitional boards as mandated by the consolidation process.

The state, meanwhile, argued that the irreparable damage referenced by the plaintiffs was only “remote and speculative,” and that halting merger activity could potentially harm districts undergoing a merger process as it’d force them to once again delay organizational meetings while still keeping them beholden to Act 46’s July 1, 2019, deadline.

“These issues are very important to the parties; the court wants to give them serious consideration,” Mello said. “I’m not going to give any weather reports today about what I’m going to do.

“I’ll address the motion for a preliminary injunction as soon as I possibly can.”

While present, lawyers representing the school districts in Lamoille South Supervisory Union and the Huntington School District, two parties also suing the state over Act 46, did not present arguments for an injunction.

The Messenger will feature continue more detailed coverage of Friday’s hearings in its Monday issue.