ST. ALBANS – On this day, the world has lost a great woman. Joyce Trombly, age 90 of St. Albans, Vermont passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in comfort, surrounded by love.

She was born on March 12th, 1929, one of six children to Leroy and Eva Cantell. Joyce married Leo Trombly on September 15th, 1951. The mother of nine children, she was a dedicated homemaker until her youngest child entered school. At that time, she began working at the Town school lunch program until she retired in the mid 1980’s.

The matriarch of all family gatherings, family cooking and baking was her forte. She enjoyed her time as part of the choir at Holy Angels parish where she was also a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. In her spare time, she loved knitting, reading, puzzles and spending time chatting with her many family members. Joyce had a great sense of humor and a razor sharp wit that kept us all amused right to the end.

Joyce is survived by her children; Christine Awerdick and husband Lonny of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Cheryl Gordon of Highgate Center, Gene Trombly and his wife Jill of Highgate, Mike Trombly and wife Tina of Essex, Claire and her husband Mike St. Pierre of St. Albans, Cathy Benware of Colchester, Joe Trombly and his wife Samantha of Bakersfield, and Charlie Trombly of St. Albans. She also leaves her sister Mary Britch of Highgate Center as well as 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Leo Trombly, a daughter, Carol MacWalters, brother Buddy Cantell, sisters Catherine Woznack, Elaine St. Pierre and twin sister Janet Vieta.

The family would like to extend an overwhelming thank you to Diane Dennis, a new ‘friend at the end’ who made it possible to keep Joyce at home during her last few months which was her wish. We all as a family kept constant vigil, taking care of Mom and Diane filled the gaps of our working hours. This made it possible for Joyce to remain in the comfort of her own home until the very end.

Many heartfelt thanks as well to the entire staff at the Dialysis unit in St. Albans where she was well taken care of for over 6 years. The kindness, caring and attention the staff gave our mother will never be forgotten.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM, in Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church with Father Kevin Chalifoux celebrating. Interment will follow in the Trombly family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., St. Albans. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.