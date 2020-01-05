ST. ALBANS – Joyce S. Manchester a resident of this area since 1965, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 3, 2020.
Born in Milwaukee, Wis. on September 16, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Raffel) Stockinger. Joyce was 96 years old.
On August 26, 1944, at Parris Island, S.C., she married Wallace H. “Wally” Manchester, who predeceased her on December 6, 2007.
Joyce was a graduate of Wauwatosa High School and then entered the United States Marine Corps, she received her honorable discharge in 1945. She was a longtime employee with A.N. Deringer, Inc. retiring in 1986, following 17 years of service.
She was a longtime member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion, St. Albans Lodge # 1566, B.P.O.E., the Women’s Marines Association – Wisconsin Chapter, Franklin County Senior Center and very active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and playing cards.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Berthiaume and her husband, Neil, of Fairfax; grandchildren, Ruth Schumacher and her husband, Paul, Christine Cassidy and her husband, Sean, Tom Cadieux and his wife, Destiny, Ryan Manchester and his wife, Stacy and Lindsay Weatherly and her husband, Ryan, as well as great-grandchildren, Kenadee, A.J. and Dalani Cadieux, Grace, Anna and Kellen Cassidy, Cassidy and Ellyson Manchester, Gavin Schumacher and Norah and Parker Weatherly.
Joyce is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandra Manchester and Susan’s significant other, David LaPorte; sisters-in-law, Lura Stockinger and Maryann Stockinger and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Wallace, Joyce was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Manchester and son, Wallace “Chet” Manchester, Jr. and brothers, Tom and Jack Stockinger and sister-in-law, Meridath Daley.
Joyce’s family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the Church, followed by military honors for the World War II veteran. Interment will be at a later date in the Highland Memorial Park in Milwaukee, Wis.
It was Joyce’s wish that memorials in her memory go to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Living Memorial Fund, 11 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Scleroderma Foundation, Tri-State Chapter, 59 Front Street, Binghamton, N.Y. 13905.
Assisting Joyce’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com