BAKERSFIELD – Joyce E. Gokey, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at the St. Albans Health and Rehab Center.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1927 in Fletcher to the late Nelson and Emeroy (Gover) Snide.

Joyce graduated from Brigham Academy in Bakersfield, class of 1946. She then married Lincoln Gokey and they raised their family of eight children in Bakersfield. Joyce raised her children until they were all in school. She started her career as a seamstress shortly after. Joyce relished in her role as a homemaker and caregiver. She loved hosting family dinners on Sundays and Holidays, and she always waited until everyone had enough before she would eat. Her favorite hobbies include knitting, quilting, baking, making her famous donuts, assembling puzzles, and playing card games.

She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Stone and her husband Roger of Bakersfield, Deanna Allen and her husband Rodney of Bakersfield, Deborah Wilber and her husband Phil of Fletcher, and Bonnie Gokey of Fairfax; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Gokey of Bakersfield; a son-in-law, Jim O’Brien of Arizona; her sister, Elizabeth Blouin of Highgate and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Lincoln Gokey; two sons, Richard and David Gokey; two daughters, Dayle O’Brien and Donna Burt; her granddaughter that she raised, Richelle Paradee; grandchildren, Rodney Allen Jr., Crystal Winkler, and Tiffany Gokey; and her siblings, Armand, John, Fred, Robert, Raymond and Leona Snide, Evelyn Mooney, Gertrude Turner, and Claire Abair.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George’s Cemetery, Avenue Rd., Bakersfield.

For those who wish, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to Bakersfield Special Concerns, c/o Judy Bugbee, 326 Fairfield Rd., East Fairfield, VT 05448 or Bakersfield Historical Society, c/o Bakersfield Town Clerk, P.O. Box 70, Bakersfield, VT 05441.

