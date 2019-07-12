ST. ALBANS – Joyce Arlene (Church) Thibault a lifelong area resident passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Joyce was born on August 20, 1926, in St. Albans. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Mayo) Church. She was 92 years old.

On July 4, 1951, she married Orin “Bud” Thibault, who predeceased her on May 24, 2018.

Joyce was employed by Fonda Containers until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Angels Parish and a lifetime member of the Ladies of St. Anne. She enjoyed watching game shows, playing bingo and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Gayle Bodette (Scott), Brenda Forand (Danny) and Penny Tomlinson (Scott) and her grandchildren, Chris Smith, Wendell Godin (Debbie), Jessie Forand (Tyson), Katie Forand, Darcy Tomlinson (Shaun), and Megan Tomlinson (Page), as well as the apples of her eye, her great-grandchildren, Evan Wilkins, Jack Brooks and Charlie Brooks. Joyce is also survived by sister-in-law, Iris Pelkey and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Bud, her parents, Robert and Bertha, Joyce was pre-deceased by her siblings, Gladys, Florence, Lorraine, Janice, Neil, Vernal, Lyle, Alden and Merle and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce’s family would like to thank Jeanne Dube and Hannah Constanty from Franklin County Home Health Hospice for their care and kindness.

A graveside memorial service for Joyce and Bud will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Calvary Street, St. Albans. Military honors for Bud will be conducted by the US Navy and Franklin County Vermont Veterans Honors Detail.

Assisting the Thibault family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.