SHELDON – Joshua Ray Danyow, age 29, passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 at his home in Sheldon.

He was born March 10, 1989 in St. Albans to Robert and Lorraine (Baranik) Danyow.

Josh lived in Sheldon his entire life. He graduated from BFA St. Albans class of 2007. He worked on Pat Howrigan’s Farm, WestRock paper mill in Sheldon, and most recently as a landscaper for BBC Property Maintenance in South Burlington. Josh was a jack of all trades, he had a great sense of humor, and was always willing to do anything for anyone. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including; hunting & fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and cutting wood. Josh will be remembered for his easy going smile and ending every conversation with “love yah”.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lorraine Danyow of Sheldon; his sister, Ellie Danyow of Sheldon; step-grandfather, Bruce Hendrick of Enosburg Falls; aunts and uncles, Danny Danyow, Sandy Banks and her significant other Jeff, Mary Larose and her husband Danny, Nancy West and her significant other Norman Snider, Chris Baranik and her husband Richard, Jeff Baranik and his wife Beverly, and Stan Hendrick; cousins, Jeremy Danyow and his wife Christen, Jimmy Danyow and his significant other Amanda, Katie Larose, Jacques Larose and his wife Chelsea, Patrick Larose and his significant other, Staci West and her significant other Chris Devos, Shellie West and her wife Sarah, Jeremy West, Megan West, Cody Baranik, Dylan Baranik and his significant other Lea Dighello, Kendra Baranik and her significant other, and Brooke Baranik; and many more beloved cousins and cherished friends. Josh was predeceased by his grandmothers, Margaret Hendrick and Bethel Baranik; his grandfather, Raymond Danyow; and his aunt, Sally Danyow.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home. Interment will take place this spring at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon.

For those who wish, contributions in Joshua’s memory may be made to Sheldon First Responders, C/O Richard Piaseczny, 537 Bedard Road, Sheldon VT, 05483 and/or AmCare Ambulance Services, 256 S Main St, St Albans City, VT 05478

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com