SWANTON – Joseph W. Ladue Sr., age 74, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born in Hanover, N.H. on June 4, 1944 to the late Albert and Barbara (Rye) Ladue.

Joe had a zest for life! He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he always made sure everyone around him was taken care of. He married Marcia (Bryce) on Feb. 27, 1965. Joe worked at Energizer in St. Albans for 38 years, he was a Master Electrician. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, and partying with his family and close friends, Lyn and Jo Lumbra. They always looked forward to their annual trip to New Hampshire. “Bamp” as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, was the definition of a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcia Ladue of Swanton; their children, Joseph Ladue Jr. of St. Albans, and Shawn Ladue and his wife Joanna of Milton; his grandchildren, Nick, Allie and Noah Ladue and their mother Jennifer (Spears) Ladue, Aspen and Gage Ladue and their mother Kim (Spears) Lawyer, and Michael, Sean and Liam Ryan; his sisters, Gail Shorey and her wife Nancy Manney of Ocala, Fla., Sandy Smith of Clearwater, Fla.; siblings-in-law, Carol Clokey, Judy Bryce, and John Bryce and his wife Kim; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by his siblings, Mitchell, Brenda, and Lucy; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Jean Bryce; siblings-in-law, Douglas Clokey, Diane Bryce, and Jean Bryce; and very special life-long friends, Lyn and Jo Lumbra.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec.15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.

