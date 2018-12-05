SWANTON – Joseph “Joe” Paul Pilon, Jr. a lifelong area resident passed away suddenly, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at his home with his family at his side.

Born at home in Fairfield on May 3, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph P. and Alma (Messier) Pilon. Joe was 81 years old.

On Sept. 21, 1957, at Holy Angels Church, Joe married Winifred King, who survives him.

Joe held many positions in manufacturing at the former Sheldon Pulp Mill retiring following 45 years of employment. During his retirement he owned and operated Joe’s Sharpening Shop in Swanton.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Winifred, of Swanton; their son, Randy Pilon and his wife, Suzanne, of Swanton; their daughter, Tammy Cantell and her husband, Marc, of St. Albans, as well as his grandchildren, Corey Pilon and his significant other, Jessica, Lauren Pilon and her companion, James, Kristin McCarthy and her husband, Brian, Samantha Cantell and Ryan Cantell and great-grandchildren, Elie, Duncan, Matilda, Gracie and Jackson.

Joe is also survived by his sisters, Cecile Minckler of Fonda Junction and Josephine Rocheleau of Texas, many nieces and nephews and his feline companion, “Miss Kitty.”

In addition to his parents, Joe is pre-deceased by his siblings, Edward, Arthur and Yvonne.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, December 8, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans

A funeral service will follow at Noon in the Heald Chapel with the Reverend Elizabeth Griffin officiating. Interment will be held next spring in Hope Cemetery in Georgia.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Joe’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

