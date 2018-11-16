Swanton – Joseph Frank Belanger, Jr., age 76 passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at the UVM Medical Center.

Joe was born in Bethel, Vt. on March 10, 1942, the son of the late Joseph & Doris (Mullen) Belanger.

Joe was born in Bethel but spent most of his childhood growing up in Waterbury, Vt. with his parents, his brother Richard and his sisters Janet, Ramona, Audry, and Sandra. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was employed by IBM as an Engineer and worked there for over 30 years. In his free time, Joe was an avid outdoorsman finding enjoyment in Kayaking, hiking the Long Trail with his daughter, Carrie and cycling with the Silver Spokes.

Joe is survived by his wife of 19 years, Louisette (Morin) Belanger, his daughters, Deanna Stebbins and her husband Mark, Heather Belanger, Jennifer Belanger and her husband Bradley Stott, and Carrie Belanger. His brother Richard Belanger and his wife, Carlene, brother in -law Carroll Lahue and grandchildren Brendan, Olivia, Maya, Isaac, and Jacob.

Per Joe’s request there will be no public visitation. A private family Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring at the convenience of the family.

Joe requested that you get outside and take a bike ride, or a hike in the woods to honor his memory.

Donations in Joe’s memory can be made to APDAVermont@APDAParskinson.org

